Historic bell in Old City vandalized: 'Someone threw some bricks at the 1702 bell'

The Brief Someone vandalized the 1702 Bell in Old City. A staff member at Christ Church where it is located discovered the damage. National Park Service Police are investigating.



What we know:

Christ Church staff members believe it happened between October 30th and early Halloween morning.

They found bricks on the ground around the bell before noticing the damage. Church Christ Preservation Trust says National Park Service Police are investigating.

A sign outside an historic site in Old City reads "Please do not touch. Thank you." But that did not stop someone from vandalizing it.

What they're saying:

"We got an email the other day," said Chris Ninnis. He is part of the weekly Wednesday farmers market outside Christ Church in Old City.

He sells his farm's produce at a stand just a few feet away from the 1702 bell which someone vandalized.

"We're just really sad to hear somebody chose to violate the space," he said.

Zack Biro is the executive director of Christ Church Preservation Trust.

"Someone threw some bricks at the 1702 bell," he said. "The bell luckily appears to be undamaged but the marble and stone, the concrete mounting below the bell took the brunt of the damage. So, there is some pieces that are shattered," said Biro.

He says the bell is an important part of Philadelphia history.

"It was forged in 1702 in London at the same foundry where the Liberty Bell was later forged. So, it is related to the Liberty Bell but predates it by about 50 years. It is one of the oldest tangible pieces of Philadelphia history that we have in the city," said Biro.

Alejandro Recio is disappointed to hear what happened to the bell just outside an entrance to the church.

"This church is very interesting because it's the very first one here in Philly. Even the bricks they were brought from England," he said.

Biro says it will be repaired for the public to continue to see.

"It's not something we want to hide away, but certainly damage and vandalism like this is not something we anticipated or like to see," he said.

What's next:

Biro says they are looking at options to repair it and will announce an opportunity for people to help at a later date.