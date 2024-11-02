Hit-and-run crash critically injures man, 25, in North Philly: officials

article

Another Philadelphia hit-and-run crash has left a 25-year-old man in critical condition.

The scene unfolded on the 900 block of Watts Street, in North Philly, early Saturday, a little before 3 a.m.

Officials say the victim was trying to cross the street when someone driving southbound on Watts, in a white vehicle, possibly a Jeep, hit him.

That driver then took off, police say, at a high rate of speed, towards Parrish Street.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, suffering with critical injuries, including internal bleeding and a skull fracture.

Anyone with any information about the crash, the vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call or text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).