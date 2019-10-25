Hit-and-run damages Pa. state senator's district office, but remains open

article

A Pennsylvania state senator’s district office in Warminster is open, despite damage to the building after a hit-and-run early Friday.

Senator Maria Collett (D-Montgomery/Bucks) posted about the hit-and-run Friday, thanking Warrminster Police and a local pizza shop, Guiseppe’s Pizza, who is the landlord of the building, for their quick response to the crash.

A vehicle reportedly hit the building on West Street Road, in Warminster, overnight Friday. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

“Fortunately, the office was closed when the crash occurred,” Senator Collett said.

Few other details were reported as a result of the accident.

Officials with Senator Collett said the office would remain open as long as it could, allowing that the office may have to close for repairs. Constituents were informed they can reach the senator at 215-368-1429 or receive email alerts.