Hit-and-run leaves woman critical in Nicetown as police search for suspected vehicle, driver

Philadelphia police are gathering evidence after they say a driver left a woman critically injured on a street in the city's Nicetown neighborhood.

The woman was walking down the 2000 block of Hunting Park Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the woman, who is still a "Jane Doe."

She was rushed to the hospital, where she is said to be in critical condition.

Broken pieces of the suspected vehicles were left behind as police spoke with nearby residents.

They are hoping surveillance video in the area could help to identify the vehicle or driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.