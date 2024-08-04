'Heavily decomposed' man, deceased woman found at Philadelphia homes Sunday morning: police

A morning of devastating discoveries has sparked two different death investigations in Philadelphia.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was found in the backyard of a home on the 1900 block of East Pike Street just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Less than three hours later, a 61-year-old man was found dead inside a home on the 5600 block of Larchwood Avenue.

The body was "heavily decomposed," according to authorities.

No further details have been released as police say investigations into their causes of death are still ongoing.