Video catches vehicle fly through hedges, run over car before fleeing in Downingtown

A distressed resident, along with police, are asking for the public's help to find a driver who left behind a trail of destruction in just seconds.

Surveillance footage captured the moment a white Nissan Rouge flew through the hedges of a home on Route 322 in East Brandywine Township on Thursday.

The Nissan then crashed on top of a Plymouth, before making a U-turn and driving off without stopping.

The resident says his hedges and Plymouth are both "pretty messed up."

He is asking anyone in the area, especially repair shops, to keep an eye out for the suspected vehicle, which appeared significantly damaged in the video.

"Both I and East Brandywine PD would like to have a word with the driver," the resident stated in a social media post.

Police have also posted the video, asking for information.