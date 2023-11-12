Holiday Market drawing customers across the globe ready to embrace holiday cheer

It’s not even Thanksgiving, but with the cold temps, people from all over the area and from around the world are really getting into the holiday spirit.

"This is so beautiful and you guys are blessed," Marcella Ospina, from Columbia, remarked. "It’s a huge privilege to have this, so please value it!"

It’s Ospina’s first time visiting Philadelphia and she is loving the city. "So, getting to know these lights and you people, they have been so sweet to me! I’m freezing, because in Columbia we don’t have seasons."

She and her friends say the beautiful Holiday Market not only puts everyone in a festive mood, but it’s a wonderful break from problems across the globe.

"Right now, we are having a crisis around with all these wars and everything, so this is a very happy moment for me," Juan Munoz said.

Lily Lough says she looks forward to opening her pop-up jewelry store all year and can’t wait to make a lot of sales in the post-pandemic era. "It’s a big deal! We’re all so thrilled to be back!"

"It’s wonderful to be here," Julia Schoelermann, visiting from Canada, said. "I’m originally German and this really reminds me of the German Christmas market. You have a beautiful city. I’m just here visiting, but it’s been an amazing time."

"Still kind of in the Halloween vibe, but since this is kind of opening up a little earlier, I’m already in the Christmas spirit. I mean, my roommates have already started with the Christmas music and we’re really excited," Drexel student Cameron Tedrow explained.

It’s chilly, but that’s just part of why the Holiday Market is magical.

"With all the really nice decorations and the Christmas ornaments, even just all the lights, even make it so Christmasy, I guess, already!" Schoelermann added.