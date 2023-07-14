Hollywood actors, writers on strike directly impacts thriving Philly film market

Lots of questions as thousands of Hollywood actors are now on strike. What does it mean for those working on some of your favorite shows and upcoming movies?

"This is ground-breaking," Jason Loftus said.

Diane Heery added, "It’s a pivotal point in the industry."

In a historic move, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have officially gone on strike, joining over 11,000 television and movie writers with the Writes Guild of America on the picket lines.

The decision to strike has, in essence, halted production of major film and tv shows across the country, including here, in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

"A big part of our business is film and tv stuff and, until the strike is worked out, we will have nothing," Loftus said.

Jason Loftus and Diane Heery are casting directors with Heery Loftus Casting, in Philadelphia, and they help tv shows and movie productions cast their roles.

"We’re not a part of the negotiating process at all. We’re on the sidelines ourselves," Heery remarked.

They say they’ve lost or have had halted at least four potential projects because of the trike.

"It’s a pretty massive deal. It’s an important negotiation on the SAG side," Loftus explained.

SAG did not respond on camera to questions regarding their demands in the strike, but made it clear the entertainment industry has shifted dramatically since COVID.

Loftus adds it’s an entirely new entertainment reality now. "The business has completely changed. Streaming is such a huge part of our business now that it’s not really fully addressed in the current SAG contract."

They also stress that a strike will affect more than just the actors and writers.

"All the vendors that a film company would use, they’re missing out on that revenue as well," added Heery.