Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Home Depot to hire over 100,000 employees in spring hiring blitz

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 6:26PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team
f0a30410-Home Depot article

Customers enter a Home Depot store on Nov. 16, 2021 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Home Depot is planning to hire over 100,000 new employees ahead of its busy spring season.

According to the company’s website, a Virtual Spring Career Day will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to help job seekers find the ideal role for them and learn about growth opportunities within the organization. The event will also feature panel sessions focusing on open positions, career paths and company benefits. 

Home Depot is hiring for full-time and part-time positions including customer service and sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse workers. The organization launched a new accelerated hiring process, meaning individuals could land a job offer within one day of applying. 

The home improvement retail giant is giving job seekers the option to apply to available positions on their website ahead of the career day. They are encouraged to apply at store locations near their areas or at careers.homedepot.com

Home Depot’s offers a wide range of benefits including paid family leave, 401(k) savings plan with company matching, tuition reimbursement, a company performance-based cash bonus program and a company stock purchase program. 

"In today’s climate, jobseekers are shopping for the best opportunity," Home Depot vice president of global talent acquisition Eric Schelling said in a statement. "At The Home Depot, they’ll find a company that offers much more than a job and a paycheck." 

Individuals planning to attend Home Depot’s career day can register here. To see a full list of open positions click here

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 