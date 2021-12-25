Home of Sixers' guard Tyrese Maxey catches fire on Christmas Eve

article

The New Jersey home of the Philadelphia 76ers' point guard, Tyrese Maxey, caught fire on Christmas Eve.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the Camden home.

Everyone inside the home was fortunately safe from the fire.

The Sixers confirmed that they are working to ensure that the Maxey family has all the support they need.

Footage from the scene shows the extent of the fire with broken windows in places around the home.

