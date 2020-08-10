Homeowner and promoter accused of hosting pool party with 250 people in Gloucester Township

article

A homeowner and promoter are accused of having a "for-profit" pool party with 250 people many of which not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing at a residence in Gloucester Township.

Police say they received information during the previous week that the homeowner Jeffrey Davis Jr., 31, would be hosting a for-profit pool party. Officers had contacted Davis and warned him of the potential violations of both New Jersey executive orders, laws, and Gloucester Township local ordinances for having a promoted party while we were still in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 4 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were monitoring the home. Police observed approximately 250 people inside and outside of the property attending the pool party. In addition, police say loud music was playing in violation of the Gloucester Township noise ordinance and eight attendees vehicles were ticketed for parking violations.

The homeowner was also issued a summons for littering. Gloucester Township Public Works responded Monday morning to pick up the trash left behind. According to police, the Gloucester Township zoning officer will be issuing a summons for violating the local zoning ordinance.

Police say Davis and the promoter Marheem Miller, 28, of Camden, New Jersey, were charged with three counts of violating the governor’s executive orders.

