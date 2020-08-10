Gov. Murphy decries more reports of house parties, lines outside of shore bars

On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy responded to reports of lines outside of bars in a number of shore towns over the weekend.

A week after Murphy re-tightened restrictions on most indoor gatherings, he once again took time out of his daily briefing to address the issue.

The governor spoke specifically about lines that formed outside a number of bars at the Jersey Shore, noting that while the establishments may be following protocols inside, they lines outside lacked social distancing and face coverings.

"Once again we are seeing documented news reports of numerous examples of bars, that may have been trying to do the right thing once patrons got in but whose lines were filled with people, again particularly young people, who were neither being kept socially distant or wearing masks," Murphy said.

Murphy apologized for naming specific bars in which the issues were reported but went on to name Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant, D'Jais and 10th Avenue Burrito in Belmar, and Donovan's Reef in Sea Bright.

"By the time these patrons could have even gotten in, this virus could have already easily spread, just through the line," Murphy said. "This is not a game. Standing around maskless in a crowd outside a bar is just as big a knucklehead move as standing around maskless inside of one."

In addition to the bars, Murphy also addresses a Howell, New Jersey party which police say was attended by about 300 people.

The owner of the house was arrested, but it required response from a number of law enforcement agencies to break up the party.

