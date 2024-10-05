Homes evacuated after incendiary devices, fireworks materials found during house fire in Mayfair
PHILADELPHIA - A man is facing several charges after police say a fire led to the discovery of dangerous materials in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.
Fire crews responded to a home on the 7100 block of Montague Street around 7 p.m. Friday to see smoke coming from the garage and inside the home.
A man and woman were rescued from the home and treated at the scene.
A hazmat situation was declared when police say they found materials used to make incendiary devices and fireworks.
Nearby homes were evacuated and traffic was diverted from the area as crews cleared the scene.
A male suspect has been charged with possession of incendiary devices, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.