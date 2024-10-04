17-year-old in 'extremely critical' condition after shooting aboard SEPTA bus: sources

article

A 17-year-old is fighting for their life after he was shot on a SEPTA bus Friday night in North Philadelphia, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of North 3rd Street and West Allegheny Avenue just after 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say someone drove a 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports the shooting happened aboard a SEPTA bus, and the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Police say at least one person is in custody, and a weapon was recovered.