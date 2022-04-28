Homicide investigation underway after male found shot in North Philadelphia

article

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the head Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of North Colorado.

Police say an unidentified male was found suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim’s age and further circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.