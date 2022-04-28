Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made in broad daylight shootout in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Argument leads to broad daylight shootout on Philadelphia street

Surveillance video captured the moment an argument between two men escalated into a broad daylight gun battle on a Southwest Philadelphia street. Police are looking to identify both gunmen.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shootout in Southwest Philadelphia last month.

On March 21, two men were seen engaged in a heated argument on the front porch of a home on the 2200 block of South 69th Street.

One suspect backs away while shouting at another suspect, then both men reconvene on the steps with the hands in their pockets.

Surveillance video captures the moment both suspects pull out handguns, open fire then retreat in opposite directions.

Police say neither suspect, nor a bystander who can be seen in the video, were struck by gunfire. 

One of the suspects caught in the video has been arrested, according to police. No information was given on his identity or the other suspect.

The suspect’s bail has been set at $100,000.