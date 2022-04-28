Arrest made in broad daylight shootout in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Police say a man has been taken into custody after a shootout in Southwest Philadelphia last month.

On March 21, two men were seen engaged in a heated argument on the front porch of a home on the 2200 block of South 69th Street.

One suspect backs away while shouting at another suspect, then both men reconvene on the steps with the hands in their pockets.

Surveillance video captures the moment both suspects pull out handguns, open fire then retreat in opposite directions.

Police say neither suspect, nor a bystander who can be seen in the video, were struck by gunfire.

One of the suspects caught in the video has been arrested, according to police. No information was given on his identity or the other suspect.

The suspect’s bail has been set at $100,000.