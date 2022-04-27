Source: Third-degree murder warrant approved for bouncer involved in deadly assault outside Center City bar

article

A third-degree murder warrant has been approved for the bouncer who punched a man, who later died, outside a bar in Center City, a law enforcement source tells FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

Police say surveillance video from Apr.16 shows 41-year-old Eric Pope being escorted out of Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar in Center City around 1 a.m. for being overly intoxicated.

While standing along South 12th Street, police say the bouncer punched him, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

Eric Pope, 41, died after law enforcement source say he was punched by Philadelphia bar bouncer.

The video shows Pope lying on the ground for a minute before the bouncers moved him to the sidewalk where he stayed for several more minutes as a crowd began to form around him.

Police say Pope died at the hospital one week later.

Tabu's owner told FOX 29 that the bouncer involved is not an employee of Tabu and that the incident did not occur on their property.

Activists are calling for justice and accountability, citing continued issues with the third-party security company that employs the bouncer.

