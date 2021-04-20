Man found dead near Pennsylvania Convention Center, homicide investigation underway

article

Philadelphia police say homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man that occurred near the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City overnight.

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man was found unresponsive in the Convention Center tunnel on the 100 block of North 13th Street around 7:30 a.m.

Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead a short time later.

Investigators say the man had been assaulted and a pipe was recovered at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

RELATED HEADLINES:

Philadelphia prepares for potential unrest ahead of impending verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Gun disguised as cell phone seized from woman with priors during traffic stop, police say

Man, 27, fatally shot in Kensington, police say

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter