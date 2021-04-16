Philadelphia to announce preparations for impending verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will join local business owners Friday to announce preparations being made for the impending verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minnesota cop accused of killing George Floyd.

The noon press conference is also expected to include community partners and local faith leaders, according to a press release. Officials will share "planning underway and resources available" in anticipation of the landmark verdict.

Closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial are slated to happen on Monday, according to Trial Judge Peter Cahill.

Cahill told the jury closing arguments and jury instructions will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, giving them a long weekend to prepare for sequestration. After that, the jury will be sequestered immediately and begin deliberating. They will remain sequestered until they reach a verdict.

Philadelphia is trying to act proactively to limit potential unrest in the city from spiralling out of control like it did last summer when protests that began peaceful ignited riots, looting and violence. The city saw similar unrest after the officer-involved shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr last fall.

