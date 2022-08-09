Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

'Honor Killings' Trial: Closing arguments begin on Tuesday

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

DALLAS, Texas - Closing arguments begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of Yaser Said.

Said is accused of killing his two teenage daughters Amina and Sarah in 2008. He disappeared on the night of their killing and was named one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted fugitives.  Said was arrested at a house in Justin in 2020.

Prosecutors say he was angry that his daughters were dating and that the boys were not Muslim. Prosecutors claim in a 911 call from the night of the murders Sarah Said says her father is attacking her.

justice-for-sarah-and-amina.jpg

Sarah and Amina Said

The defense argued that the 911 call is not clear and that Said was targeted by investigators because he is a Muslim.

Yaser Said took the stand in his own defense on Monday afternoon. He testified that his daughters were alive in his cab the last time he saw them.

Yaser Said testifies at his own trial, denies killing daughters

The man on trial for killing his daughters in 2008 claims he was being followed by an assassin. He said he feared for his life and left his daughters alive in a cab he ditched.

If Said is found guilty, he faces life in prison.

MORE TRIAL COVERAGE: