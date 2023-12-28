Honoring service workers in memory of a loved one, woman launches gift giving campaign

Thanking everyday heroes who keep the community running is a mission for a woman who is honoring the memory of her late brother.

"Today we are going to be recognizing you because you are an essential worker," said Cynthaya Johnson to a nurse at Jefferson Hospital. She is on a mission to recognize people at random for what they do in the community. Thursday night, she stopped a woman who she noticed wearing scrubs and gave her a gift.

"We want to spread some love instead of all the violence going on and this is what we are here to do today," she said to the woman.

To which the nurse replied, "Oh thank you so much."

Cynthaya is doing this through her non-profit called Give Me My Roses, which she started a year ago after a traumatic event involving her 63-year-old brother, Charles Johnson.

Charles Johnson

"He had a headache and was rushed to the hospital," she said. He was placed on a ventilator and died. It happened early on during COVID in April of 2020.

"I had a dozen roses and it was my turn to go to the room and after I went up to the room to step in the room I watched my brother take his last breath," she said. Cynthaya never got to give her brother the roses.

Because of that, she wants to recognize people in memory of him while they are here. "I wanted to do something. An act of kindness," she said.

Finding it hard to always present roses since her brother never received his, she will give a decorative basket with gifts and a $50 gift card inside.

"Roses is not always roses to give. Roses is also just acknowledging and recognizing someone," she said.

Cynthaya's Instagram page shows everyday people in different fields of work, some very challenging, even dangerous, but still helping the community and those facing adversity.

"I recognize essential workers, the teachers, the healthcare workers, the SEPTA workers, seniors, kids with autism and people with long-term health issues," said Cynthaya. She also hosts a Roses Not Guns campaign and Rose Confessions, where people nominate others for recognition. Businesses help out and donate the gifts.

"You see the smiles on these people’s faces, letting them know that somebody sees you. I see you. You are doing great work for the community," she said.