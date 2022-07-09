Hoping for forever: More than 200 animals up for $5 adoption Saturday in Philadelphia

If you've been waiting to add a furry friend to your family - today's the day!

Pennsylvania' SPCA is holding a huge adoption event on Saturday in Philadelphia. And in an effort to clear the shelter, adopting fees have been dropped to just $5.

Harper is one of more than 200 animals hoping to find their forever home this weekend. He was found a couple months ago with gunshot wounds, and brought back to health at PSPCA's hospital.

"He's the nicest little puppy around," said ccoordinator Maddie Bernstein. "He's lovely, we cant figure out why he's still here."

About 100 cats and 100 dogs are ready, and waiting for their new owners! But those aren't the only animals up for adoption.

Two guinea pigs and two rabbits have found their way into the shelter.

The adoption event is being held from noon to 6:30 pm. at PSPCA's Philadelphia Headquarters at 350 Erie Avenue.

For more information, visit the PSCPA website.