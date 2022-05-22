Hope for Hallie Color Run in Delaware County raises mental health awareness
SWARTHMORE, Pa. - A colorful and fun way to mark Mental Health Awareness Month in Delaware County took place Sunday.
The inaugural Hope for Hallie Color Run took place in Swarthmore.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Hope comes from tragedy as Delco parents form foundation to help teens in honor of daughter
- Touched by tragedy, Delaware County family focuses on teen mental health to honor daughter
- Cars go on display to raise money for Hope For Hallie
The one-mile run/walk event and color blast was held at the Cades School where more than 250 people came out.
Advertisement
The foundation to promote teenage mental health awareness is named after Swarthmore teenager and high school track star Hallie Jackson, who died by suicide back in 2019.