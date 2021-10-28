Touched by tragedy, Delaware County family focuses on teen mental health to honor daughter

Mental health for teens took center stage in Delaware County Thursday night, as a family who lost their daughter to suicide is trying to help other teenagers before it’s too late.

Two years to the day after her death, family, friends and classmates of Hallie Jackson gathered in Swarthmore to remember the teenager who died by suicide on October 28, 2019.

"I look out and see that she could have turned to any of us. Just one of us and she still might be here" said Hallie’s mother Christine Jackson, of Swarthmore.

RELATED HEADLINES:

A family heartbreak was also the source of inspiration. More than a hundred people met for a candlelight vigil in honor of Hallie around the track at the CADES School where the 16-year-old Strath Haven High School track star used to train.

They want to make sure what happened to Hallie doesn’t happen to another teenager.

"We may not be finding the answers for her. But her legacy is finding those answers for other people to prevent this, so no family feels the pain we’re in" said Hallie’s cousin Taylor Boyle.

The new organization "Hope for Hallie" raises mental health awareness for teenagers through sports. The group is offering free or discounted live mental health counseling for teens through a network of a dozen mental health professionals.

"The topic of suicide cannot be kept in the dark. We need to talk about it in the light so that we can better address it, prevent it and end the stigma around it" said therapist Jennifer Toof, of the Child Guidance Resource Center in Havertown.

The Borough of Swarthmore recognized October 28th as Teen Mental Health Awareness Day. Jackson’s family knows they can’t bring back Hallie, but they know they can save other lives.

"We’ve had teens that have sat inside for months at a time now. They’ve been stripped from their social settings, from their school setting. Whether they were struggling before or after, we need to help them" said Boyle.

In Pennsylvania, someone dies by suicide once every four hours. It’s the second leading cause of death among teenagers.

More information, including resources for help, can be found at Hope for Hallie.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, help is available at the Suicide Help Line at 800-273-8255.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter