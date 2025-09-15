Horrific accident on I-476 causes major traffic disruptions in Montgomery County

A severe accident on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing significant traffic issues.

What we know:

The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. on I-476 near mile marker 23 in Whitpain Township. Initially, lanes were closed in both directions to manage the situation.

The incident occurred when reports say a wheel came off a truck and crashed into the windshield of another vehicle, partially crushing it.

Two northbound lanes remain closed, while only one lane is closed southbound.

County dispatchers have confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital following the accident.

However, there is currently no information available regarding their condition.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and consider alternative routes as authorities work to clear the scene and restore normal traffic flow.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.