Horsch investigation: Final phase of search at West Chew Avenue home continues

The Brief Investigators are excavating the backyard at 417 West Chew Avenue, searching for remains linked to at least seven missing women. Digital evidence collected at the property has guided the search, law enforcement sources say. Work could continue through at least Friday and possibly into next week.



Detectives with Philadelphia Police and FBI agents, including those in town from Quantico, combed through the backyard of 417 West Chew Avenue on Wednesday Oct. 14, searching for human remains connected to at least seven missing women, according to law enforcement sources.

Eugene Horsch was arrested in Old City during a traffic stop in June, which led to the investigation at the home he shared with his late father, Raymond R.C. Horsch, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

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Last week, investigators cleared out the twin home, collecting evidence and items that need further testing, and on Monday night, they sprayed luminol to detect microscopic or cleaned bloodstains. Sources told FOX 29 that the process was successful and luminol revealed material that may contain DNA evidence.

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Timeline:

The current phase of the investigation is focused on excavating the backyard. Detectives used heavy machinery and sifters to look for human remains, specifically in a corner of the backyard already dug open, according to law enforcement.

The backstory:

Police believe five of the seven missing women connected to the home are deceased, based on what they viewed in more than one million pictures and videos recovered from the property. Law enforcement sources said this digital evidence has guided much of the search to date.

What they're saying:

Retired NYPD Sergeant and Former Commanding Officer of the Bronx Cold Case Squad, Joseph Giacalone, told FOX 29 that he was not surprised that the luminol spraying was effective.

"I would just be interested in the amount that was found. You find blood in the bathroom? That's kind of where we do find it, but if it's in the bathtub, and there's a lot of it, or it's around the pipes or whatever, the drains, then that's more interesting to me," he said.

Sources also told FOX 29 they are looking for what could be tiny fragments in the backyard.

"You're looking for things such as teeth right because they're really hard to get rid of, the tooth enamel and things like that," Giacalone added.

What's next:

Investigators still need to excavate the front of the property, sources told FOX 29.

The work could continue through at least Friday, possibly into next week.