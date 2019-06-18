Hotels.com looking for 'Poolhop' to travel the country reviewing hotel pools for $10,000

As summer approaches, rates of chilling by the pool are definitely expected to rise, so why not get paid for it?

Hotels.com is looking for someone to be their first official “Poolhop” to travel across the U.S. visiting some of the country’s most photogenic hotel pools, and they’re going to pay one lucky person $10,000 to do it.

You have to be at least 21 years old as well as a U.S. resident and be available to travel across the country for two weeks in August 2019.

“No one wants to be sitting at a desk all summer,” said Katie Junod, General Manager of the Hotels.com brand in North America.

“There are so many incredible hotel pools to explore across the country and we want to give travelers a first-hand look at the crème de la crème,” said Junod.

Being a Poolhop is straightforward: Sip on your favorite summer drinks, snap some selfies, flex in your hotel robe and report back to “reward loving Hotels.com fans.”

Not only will you get a $10,000 stipend, your photos will be featured on the Hotels.com website and various social media channels. You’ll also get paid hotel stays and airfare to six epic hotel pools and one year of gold rewards member status on Hotels.com.

In order to apply, just fill out the application and describe why you should be the first ever Hotels.com Poolhop.