Houston-area man charged after golf cart death at Astros chairman's course

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
3
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County

Houston-area man charged after golf cart death at Astros chairman's course

By FOX 26 Digital and Natalie Hee
Published 
Florida
FOX 26 Houston

Houston man dies in golf cart accident in Florida

A Houston man died after falling off of a golf cart at a Florida golf club, and the Spring man who was driving was arrested for DUI manslaughter, police say.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Houston man died after falling off of a golf cart at a Florida golf club, and a Spring man was arrested for DUI manslaughter, police say.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Christopher ‘Bo’ Cipra and the arrested golf cart driver as 53-year-old John Hehr.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the incident occurred at the Floridian National Golf Club in the 3700 block of SE Floridian Drive around 11 p.m. April 26. We're told Houston Astros' owner and chairman Jim Crane owns the golf course where the incident took place.

Investigators say three people left the clubhouse in a golf cart and were traveling back to a residence in the community when the cart went over a raised manhole cover. This caused Cipra, who was standing in the rear of the golf cart, to fall off and hit the roadway, authorities say.

Cipra was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver and a front-seat passenger were not injured.

We're told Cira was a graduate of Spring Woods High School, who went on to West Point to play baseball and eventually transferred to Houston Baptist University (HBU) where the university says he played at the campus for a year. 

"The HBU athletic department is saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Bo Cipra," HBU said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones." 

35-Bo-Cipra.png

(Photo courtesy of Houston Baptist University)

His employer, Tenaris, confirmed that Bo worked for the multinational steel manufacturing company as a senior sales manager. 

Meanwhile, police say the driver, Hehr, was arrested at the scene. Records show he was released on April 27 on a $50,000 bond.

john hehr

John Hehr (Photo: St. Lucie Sheriff's Office)

The investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY COVERAGE