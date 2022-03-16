1 killed in shooting at Houston office building; police search for suspect

One person was killed in a shooting at an office building in Houston’s Greenway Plaza, and a search is underway for the shooter, the police department says.

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon at 20 Greenway Plaza, located at the intersection of Cummins Street and Portsmouth Street.

The Houston Police Department says one victim was pronounced dead, and no other injuries have been reported.

Officers and SWAT are searching the building and the surrounding area for the male suspect. No further description of the suspect has been released.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

The office building holds businesses that are in solar energy, investment banking, banking, other finances.

People who work in the building told FOX 26 that the building management held active shooter training within the last few months.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.