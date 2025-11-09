How FAA flight cuts are impacting Philadelphia travelers

article

The Brief Hundreds of flights were canceled across the U.S. due to FAA flight cuts. Philadelphia International Airport experienced over 55 cancellations and more than 220 delays Saturday. The FAA plans to cut more flights next week, increasing to 10% by Friday.



Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport are facing significant disruptions as the FAA implements flight cuts linked to the ongoing government shutdown and staffing concerns.

Flight cancellations and delays at PHL

What we know:

The FAA has reduced flights by 4% due to staffing concerns with air traffic controllers. This has resulted in over 55 cancellations and more than 220 delays at Philadelphia International Airport, according to FlightAware. At one point, average departure delays reached 75 minutes.

Travelers like TJ Baker, whose flight to Atlanta was canceled, are dealing with rescheduling challenges. "I didn’t receive an email from my travel provider today," said Baker. "It bumped me to this new flight. That’s now also delayed."

Impact on travelers

What they're saying:

International traveler Luke Comande expressed frustration after missing a connecting flight to Australia. "The flight from Philadelphia to San Francisco has been delayed so now we’ve missed the international leg from San Francisco back to Melbourne," said Comande.

Karen Hernandez, visiting for the Marine Corps Ball, is uncertain about her return flight. "They’re supposedly going to let us know Tuesday, or I guess on Sunday, about flights later in the week," said Hernandez.

What's next:

The FAA will gradually cut more flights next week, with a 10% reduction expected by Friday. Travelers are hopeful that federal lawmakers will reach a deal soon to end this historic government shutdown.