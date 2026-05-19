American doctor who contracted Ebola during missionary trip to DRC was working for local non-profit

The Brief Dr. Peter Stafford, an American medical missionary, has been evacuated after testing positive for Bundibugyo ebolavirus in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr. Stafford contracted the virus while working for a Jenkintown-based non-profit organization called Serge International Missions. Two other physicians are being being monitored and remain asymptomatic after potentially being exposed to the virus.



Dr. Peter Stafford, an American medical missionary, has been safely evacuated and is receiving specialized medical care after testing positive for Bundibugyo ebolavirus while serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Serge, an international Christian missions organization.

What we know:

Dr. Stafford, a board-certified general surgeon specializing in burn care, was serving patients in Bunia, Ituri Province, where an Ebola outbreak was recently identified. He developed symptoms and tested positive for the Bundibugyo ebolavirus variant before being transferred for advanced treatment, Serge International Missions confirmed.

Serge is a non-profit organization based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania. While Dr. Stafford is not from Pennsylvania, many of his Serge co-workers live locally, including Patric Knaak, who asked for prayers in a social media post.

"Please pray for our dear colleagues," said Knaak, who lives in Glenside, according to his Facebook profile.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are with the Stafford family and with the Congolese communities facing this outbreak," said Matt Allison, Executive Director of Serge.

"Peter and Rebekah have faithfully served vulnerable communities in Nyankunde with extraordinary compassion and courage. We are deeply grateful for the medical teams, government agencies, and international partners working together to provide care, contain the outbreak, and protect lives," Allison added.

Serge said all medical personnel involved followed international standards throughout their service.

Dig deeper:

Two additional physicians, Dr. Rebekah Stafford and Dr. Patrick LaRochelle, were potentially exposed but remain asymptomatic, Serge said. Both are following quarantine and monitoring protocols.

Why you should care:

Serge is asking for continued prayer for Dr. Peter Stafford, his wife Dr. Rebekah Stafford, their four children, the medical teams serving in the region, and the Congolese communities impacted by the outbreak.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how Dr. Stafford was exposed to the virus or when he will be released from medical care. Additional updates will be provided as verified information becomes available, according to Serge.