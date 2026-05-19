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Most popular baby names for Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware revealed

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Published  May 19, 2026 9:05am EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

30 December 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Oberhausen: The feet of a baby can be seen in a crib. On 30.12.2019 the statistics of the hobby name researcher Knud Bielefeld on the most popular first names in 2019 were published in Ahrensburg (Schleswig-H

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The Brief

    • The Social Security Administration has published its official state-by-state baby name data.
    • While Liam and Olivia hold the national titles, local favorites vary.
    • Noah claimed the top spot for boys in Pennsylvania and Delaware, while Liam took first place in New Jersey. For girls, Charlotte (PA), Emma (NJ) and Mia (DE) secured the number one rankings.

PENNSYLVANIA - Liam and Olivia may hold the national crown, but which baby names conquered your state?

What we know:

The Social Security Administration has released its official baby name data, including a state-by-state breakdown of last year's most popular choices.

In Pennsylvania, Noah kept the top spot for the boys, while Charlotte bumped up to No.1. Liam is still the most popular boy name for New Jersey parents, but Emma rose in the rankings. In Delaware, Noah found its way to the top again for boys as Mia became the most popular name for girls.

A detailed look at the region shows overlapping trends, with names like Noah, Liam, Sophia, and Emma dominating the top five lists across all three states.

Top 5 boys names in Pennsylvania:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Theodore
  4. Oliver
  5. Henry

Top 5 girls names in Pennsylvania:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Sophia
  3. Olivia
  4. Amelia
  5. Emma

Top 5 boys names in New Jersey:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Lucas
  4. Luca
  5. Joseph

Top 5 girls names in New Jersey:

  1. Emma
  2. Mia
  3. Olivia
  4. Sophia
  5. Isabella

Top 5 boys names in Delaware:

  • Noah
  • Liam
  • Oliver
  • James
  • Lucas

Top 5 girls names in Delaware:

  • Mia
  • Sophia
  • Isabella
  • Charlotte
  • Emma

The backstory:

The SSA’s annual baby name list originated in 1998, born from the personal curiosity of actuary Michael W. Shackleford. Expecting a child and wanting to avoid overly common names like his own, Shackleford utilized the agency’s database of Social Security card applications to compile the nation's first comprehensive naming data, tracking trends all the way back to 1880. 

Originally published as a formal research paper titled "Actuarial Note 139," the SSA continues the tradition by releasing updated lists every year just before Mother’s Day.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Social Security Administration.

PennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware