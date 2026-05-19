Most popular baby names for Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware revealed

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The Brief The Social Security Administration has published its official state-by-state baby name data. While Liam and Olivia hold the national titles, local favorites vary. Noah claimed the top spot for boys in Pennsylvania and Delaware, while Liam took first place in New Jersey. For girls, Charlotte (PA), Emma (NJ) and Mia (DE) secured the number one rankings.



Liam and Olivia may hold the national crown, but which baby names conquered your state?

What we know:

The Social Security Administration has released its official baby name data, including a state-by-state breakdown of last year's most popular choices.

In Pennsylvania, Noah kept the top spot for the boys, while Charlotte bumped up to No.1. Liam is still the most popular boy name for New Jersey parents, but Emma rose in the rankings. In Delaware, Noah found its way to the top again for boys as Mia became the most popular name for girls.

A detailed look at the region shows overlapping trends, with names like Noah, Liam, Sophia, and Emma dominating the top five lists across all three states.

Top 5 boys names in Pennsylvania:

Noah Liam Theodore Oliver Henry

Top 5 girls names in Pennsylvania:

Charlotte Sophia Olivia Amelia Emma

Top 5 boys names in New Jersey:

Liam Noah Lucas Luca Joseph

Top 5 girls names in New Jersey:

Emma Mia Olivia Sophia Isabella

Top 5 boys names in Delaware:

Noah

Liam

Oliver

James

Lucas

Top 5 girls names in Delaware:

Mia

Sophia

Isabella

Charlotte

Emma

The backstory:

The SSA’s annual baby name list originated in 1998, born from the personal curiosity of actuary Michael W. Shackleford. Expecting a child and wanting to avoid overly common names like his own, Shackleford utilized the agency’s database of Social Security card applications to compile the nation's first comprehensive naming data, tracking trends all the way back to 1880.

Originally published as a formal research paper titled "Actuarial Note 139," the SSA continues the tradition by releasing updated lists every year just before Mother’s Day.