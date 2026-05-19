Most popular baby names for Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware revealed
PENNSYLVANIA - Liam and Olivia may hold the national crown, but which baby names conquered your state?
What we know:
The Social Security Administration has released its official baby name data, including a state-by-state breakdown of last year's most popular choices.
In Pennsylvania, Noah kept the top spot for the boys, while Charlotte bumped up to No.1. Liam is still the most popular boy name for New Jersey parents, but Emma rose in the rankings. In Delaware, Noah found its way to the top again for boys as Mia became the most popular name for girls.
A detailed look at the region shows overlapping trends, with names like Noah, Liam, Sophia, and Emma dominating the top five lists across all three states.
Top 5 boys names in Pennsylvania:
- Noah
- Liam
- Theodore
- Oliver
- Henry
Top 5 girls names in Pennsylvania:
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Emma
Top 5 boys names in New Jersey:
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Luca
- Joseph
Top 5 girls names in New Jersey:
- Emma
- Mia
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Isabella
Top 5 boys names in Delaware:
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver
- James
- Lucas
Top 5 girls names in Delaware:
- Mia
- Sophia
- Isabella
- Charlotte
- Emma
The backstory:
The SSA’s annual baby name list originated in 1998, born from the personal curiosity of actuary Michael W. Shackleford. Expecting a child and wanting to avoid overly common names like his own, Shackleford utilized the agency’s database of Social Security card applications to compile the nation's first comprehensive naming data, tracking trends all the way back to 1880.
Originally published as a formal research paper titled "Actuarial Note 139," the SSA continues the tradition by releasing updated lists every year just before Mother’s Day.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Social Security Administration.