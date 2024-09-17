How to register to vote in New Jersey

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which serves as a reminder to Americans as deadlines loom for the 2024 Election.

If you are planning to vote in this presidential election, it's time to check your voter registration.

Am I registered to vote?

New Jersey voters can check their voter registration status online with your name and date of birth.

Am I eligible to vote?

To register to vote in New Jersey, you must be:

A United States citizen

At least 17 years old, though you may not vote until you have reached the age of 18

A resident of the county for 30 days before the election

A person not serving a sentence of incarceration as the result of a conviction of any indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

New Jersey residents can't register to vote if they are serving a sentence of incarceration as a result of a conviction of an indictable offense under the laws of this or another state or of the United States.

When is the last day to register to vote?

New Jersey residents must register to vote by October 15.

You can register to vote online, or by filling out a paper registration form that must be delivered to the County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections for your county.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in New Jersey from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What is National Voter Registration Day?

National Voter Registration Day was established in 2012 as a "nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating our democracy."

Over 5 million Americans have reportedly been registered to vote as a result of the national holiday.