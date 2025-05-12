Skimming devices found on ATMs inside Wawa on Bethlehem Pike: police

If you've ever visited this busy Wawa in Bucks County, listen up, your money may depend on it.

Police say skimming devices were found on two ATMs inside the store on Bethlehem Pike in Souderton.

So if you made a purchase there anytime this month, check your bank accounts.

What we know:

Hilltown Township police say if you used the PNC ATMs at the Wawa at 3520 Bethlehem Pike in Souderton from May 1 to May 11, make sure to check your bank accounts.

The Wawa off of Bethlehem Pike in Souderton sees quite a few visitors to its PNC Bank ATMs, which don't have a surcharge.

Hilltown Township police say they removed two skimming devices from two ATMs.

One was located and removed last Monday, May 5, and the other was removed May 11.

Police say they do not know how long these devices were on the machines.

Skimming devices are used to steal card information, including card numbers, expiration dates, and PIN numbers, so the thieves can later access stolen accounts.

What they're saying:

"It’ll be a long time before I take money out, I guess," said Tara Benner.

"Oh, I'm not happy about that, oh, mmhm, no," Benner added.

"Yes, so there are probably a lot of affected people, and I don't want to be one of them," Benner noted.

"Honestly, I wouldn't notice, because sometimes my chip works and sometimes it does not work, so I still have to swipe it, so wow," Benner said.

While this customer wasn’t affected by this particular ATM, she says she has been a victim before.

"It did just happen to me recently down in the city. I had to get gas, and I went to one of those scary gas stations. That’s all they had as an option. Sure enough, the next day money went flying out of my account," said Ann Marie Woodworth.

After canceling cards and calls with banks, she was able to recover her money.

"It's also really frustrating because somebody is out there, and this is what they are doing all day long—scamming money from us while we are out working hard," Woodworth added.

In this situation, police say they are still investigating these devices.

"You’d think that would be another level of protection. There aren’t enough, obviously," Woodworth commented.

What's next:

Police say they are working with Wawa to obtain video in the investigation.

Police also say if you see any unauthorized activity with your account, contact your bank and your local police department.