How to register to vote in Pennsylvania

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which serves as a reminder to Americans as deadlines loom for the 2024 Election.

If you are planning to vote in this presidential election, it's time to check your voter registration.

Am I registered to vote?

Pennsylvania voters can check their voter registration status online with your name or your PennDOT driver’s license or PennDOT ID.

Am I eligible to vote?

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must:

Register at least 15 days before the next election.

Be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

Be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which you want to register and vote for at least 30 days before the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

Voters must also register at their residential address.

When is the last day to register to vote?

Pennsylvania residents must register to vote by October 21.

You can register to vote online, by mail, or at a number of government agencies, including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Photo License and Driver’s License Centers.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What is National Voter Registration Day?

National Voter Registration Day was established in 2012 as a "nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating our democracy."

Over 5 million Americans have reportedly been registered to vote as a result of the national holiday.