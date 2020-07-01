How to cope with the itchy issue of mosquitoes

The pesky pests are back. Prime mosquito season has arrived and as people begin to spend more time outdoors, folks are having to confront the blood suckers head on.

But, people are hard at work trying to get them under control.

“We’re starting to find a lot of mosquitoes in our traps,” said Ed Twyman.

Not any more than usual, but Ed Twyman, Camden County Mosquito Commission Inspector says they are busy working to keep the pesky disease carrying critters from getting out of control.

“We have West Nile virus. We have Eastern Equine Encephalitis. These are normal ones we have every year,” Entomologist Lauren Bonus stated. “They do not transmit COVID.”

Bonus is waiting for results from the state on a sample batch sent in days ago, but spraying around empty parks, hiking trails and wooded areas near homes is ongoing.

“Yes, they are complaining they have a lot of Asian Tiger mosquitoes around their house,” Bonus added.

And, folks want them gone in time for their holiday weekend gatherings. They don’t want mosquitoes feasting on them all the time they are spending outdoors.

“Well, we need to start eliminating water,” Twyman added.

Be sure to get all those small, hidden breeding areas. It only takes a cap full to breed a bunch of biters.

Greg Horowitz of Core Property Service says residents can do it themselves, but he agrees with the EPA and the CDC that the problem often comes with improper use of insecticides.

“If you’re gonna do it, you’re having a party at your house or something, you should do it today or tomorrow, so it can be ready for this weekend,” Horowitz explained.

That’s way more than many products say you need. He says better safe than sorry.

“Spray your shrubs and keep your family, your children and pets away for at least 24 hours, to two days, I like to say. It says a couple of hours, but I like to be safe,” Horowitz added.

