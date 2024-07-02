Howl at the Moon and Down Nightclub suddenly closes in Center City

The howling has come to a halt as a popular bar in Center City closes its doors for good.

Howl at the Moon Philly and Down Nightclub shocked patrons with the news of its closing on Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce Howl at the Moon Philly and Down Nightclub are closing effective July 1st, 2024, after more than a decade of operation in Center City," the bar posted on social media.

No reason was given for the sudden closure, but the bar did say, "we hope to party with you again soon."

Comments were flooded with memories of years filled with music and fun nights out.

"A loss for Philly," one person said.

Some even claim they had just booked a party at the bar a few days ago, which Howl at the Moon says will be refunded.