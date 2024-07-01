Cheyney University of Pennsylvania no longer on probation, school says

Cheyney University, the oldest historically Black college in the United States (HBCU) is no longer on probation.

According to the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the university has had its accreditation reaffirmed after the commission placed the school on probation last November due to alleged "insufficient evidence" that it was in compliance with multiple university standards.

The HBCU released the following statement Monday:

"Cheyney University appreciates Middle States Commission on Higher Education’s (MSCHE) review of our accreditation and its decision to remove our probationary status as of June 27, 2024. This reaffirmation of accreditation by MSCHE validates our unwavering commitment to academic and operational excellence. It also reinforces our view that an accreditation process must be fair and transparent for all institutions of higher education, including HBCUs.

While we agree with this decision, we remain disappointed by the process to arrive at this long-overdue outcome and will continue to advocate for equity and transparency. This current Commission decision is consistent with the assessment of three separate MSCHE-appointed peer evaluator teams that visited Cheyney’s campus between February 2023 and April 2024 and formally reported that Cheyney appears to meet the Commission’s Standards of Accreditation and Requirements of Affiliation. Middle States’ decision reflects the undeniable progress Cheyney University of Pennsylvania has achieved under the stewardship of our administration, the dedication of faculty and staff, and the relentless support of our countless advocates who have stood by Cheyney throughout this entire process so we can serve our students and continue to uphold the legacy of our institution."

The university says MSCHE has requested that the school submit a customary monitoring report, due March 1, 2025 as a part of its accreditation action.

"Our next evaluation visit by Middle States is scheduled for 2030-2031, part of our eight-year accreditation cycle," the statement concluded.

