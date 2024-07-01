Fourth of July in Philadelphia: Things to do that aren't fireworks!
PHILADELPHIA - A dazzling fireworks display is a staple for almost every Fourth of July event, but that doesn't mean that's the only way to celebrate Independence Day!
Whether you want to avoid the crowds, are looking for something different, or have pets or children that don't love loud booms, here are some alternative ways to enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend around the Delaware Valley:
Philadelphia
July 1:
- 150th Anniversary Celebration at the Philadelphia Zoo
- Gospel On Independence at Independence National Historical Park
July 2:
July 3: Salute to Service: United States Army Field Band at Independence National Historical Park
July 4:
- Family Day at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History
- The 4th at the Fort at Fort Mifflin
- Celebration of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall
- Independence Day with The Philadelphia Orchestra
- Independence Day at the Constitution Center
- Salute to Independence Parade in Center City
- Wawa Welcome America Concert
Through July 4:
- Free Museum Days
- Independence Week Celebration at the National Constitution Center
- Fourth of July Week at the Museum of the American Revolution
Through July 7: Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness at the National Liberty Museum
If you're looking for a day of history to commemorate the holiday, just take a walk over to Philadelphia's Historic District to explore the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and so much more!
Bucks County
July 4:
- Styer Orchard July 4th Celebration in Langhorne
- July 4th Fest at Sesame Place
- July 4th at Historic Washington Crossing
- Tri-Muncipal 4th of July parade
- Fonthill Castle's Old-Fashioned Fourth of July
- Quakertown's Community Day
- The 52nd Annual Southampton Days Country Fair
- TreeTrails Adventures' Happy 4th of July event
- Bethlehem Municipal Band's July 4th concert
July 6: Colonial Field Day at Historic Washington Crossing
July 4-7: Red, White & Blueberries BBQ Bash at Peddler’s Village
Delaware County
July 3: Swarthmore Lions Independence Eve 8K
July 4:
- Aldan 4th of July Association Parade
- Clifton Heights Fourth of July parade
- Borough of East Lansdowne's 109th Independence Day parade celebration
- July 4th at the Pennsylvania Colonial Plantation
- Glenolden Parade and Festival
- Fourth of July celebration in Paddock Park
- Lansdowne Borough Fourth of July Parade
- Annual Marple Newtown Fourth of July Parade
- Media's Annual Day of Patriotic Family Fun
- Prospect Park Fourth of July Parade
July 5: Upper Chichester Township Independence Day celebration
July 6: Ridley Park Independence Day celebration
Montgomery County
July 2-6: Ambler Kiwanis Carnival
July 4:
- Skippack Village 4th of July Parade
- Upper Merion's 4th of July Celebration
- Narberth 4th of July Family Fun
- Independence Day at Valley Forge National Historical Park
- Pottstown Patriotic 5K
- Pottstown GoFourth Fest
New Jersey
July 1: Medford Township’s Independence Day Celebration
July 2: Mount Holly’s Fourth of July Celebration
July 3: Valenzano Winery’s Independence Day Festival
July 4:
- Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Oaklyn’s Fourth of July Parade
- Washington Township Parade
- Evesham’s Independence Day Celebration
- Collingswood’s 4th of July Celebration
- Camden County’s Freedom Festival
Delaware
July 4:
- Dover’s Living History on Independence Day
- Millville’s 3rd Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest
- Wilmington’s July 4th Ship Tours
- Smyrna/Clayton July 4th Foundation Parade
- Newark’s Liberty Day and 4th of July Fireworks
- Wilmington’s 4th of July at the Riverfront
Note: Some of these all-day events do conclude with a fireworks display after the sun sets. If you're looking to avoid the show, plan to leave accordingly!
Also, admission is required to attend some celebrations. Check the website for details.