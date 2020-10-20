HPD Chief: 2 police officers shot in southwest Houston

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says a suspect has been taken into custody after two police officers were shot in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Holly Hall on Tuesday morning.

The police department said SWAT responded to the scene for a possible barricaded suspect.

In an update at 10:30 a.m., HPD said the suspect was in custody and en route to the hospital.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning, "We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.”

