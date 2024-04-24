Man wanted in triple shooting that injured child captured in Philadelphia: marshals

article

Federal agents in Philadelphia arrested a man wanted for a triple shooting in Harrisburg that injured a 4-year-old last fall.

Shawn Jason, 47, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a hotel on the 4600 block of Island Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators believe Jason shot three people in Harrisburg, including a 4-year-old, following a verbal dispute with neighbors on Sept. 9.

Jason was also charged in April with armed robbery and other crimes stemming from an incident that happened in Abington Township.

U.S. Marshals recently learned that Jason checked into the hotel room where he was found and arrested on Wednesday morning.

"A long and extensive history of violent criminal activity by Mr. Jason has once again culminated in his arrest," U.S. Marshal Eric Gartner said.