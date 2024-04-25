Video: Target employee confronts, stops thieves at South Jersey store

Expand / Collapse search

Target employee confronts, stops thieves at South Jersey store

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 25, 2024 8:32am EDT
Target employee thwarts shoplifting at South Jersey store

Video captured the moment a Target employee rushed out to stop the suspects, grabbing the cart before they fled in a Jeep.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Gloucester Township police say suspects nearly got away with a cart full of stolen items, until one Target employee took action.

The attempted shoplifting happened at the Target on Berlin Cross Keys Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say three women loaded up their cart with nearly $600 worth of clothes and other merchandise, before trying to walk out without paying.

Video captured the moment a Target employee rushed out to stop them, grabbing the cart before the suspect fled in a Jeep.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize these suspects to contact the department.