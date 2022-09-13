'Huge loss for Philadelphia': Local communities, officials react to PnB Rock's reported death

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died after he was shot at a popular restaurant in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, the rapper, 30, was shot at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in Inglewood on Monday afternoon.

Local officials and communities have begun expressing their sorrows following the rapper's shooting death.

Several music venues in Philadelphia began commemorating the rapper by displaying his name on signs.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, whose song "Dangerous" features PnB Rock, said the news has put him in a "survival mentality."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called PnB Rock "a star in the industry" and offered his condolences to the rapper's family.

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson also tweeted about the rapper and his experience meeting him at an anti-violence rally in the city.

Representative Malcom Kenyatta called PnB Rock's death a "huge loss for Philadelphia."

The rapper's death comes as he and entertainment personality DJ Akademics discussed crime in Los Angeles during a podcast interview.

His top Billboard hits include "Everday We Lit," "Dangerous," "Selfish," and "Leave Em Alone."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.