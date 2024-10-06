Hulu’s ‘She Taught Love’s’ Arsema Thomas looked to family to help her play a character with cancer

‘She Taught Love’ is not your average love story. It's a riveting, complex story that showcases Black love in a way where fairytale meets reality.

Imagine meeting the love of your life in the grocery store, the juice bar inside the grocery store to be exact.

When Mali, played by Arsema Thomas first meets Frank, played by Darrell Britt-Gibson, it’s like a dream, however, that dream may be altered after Mali reveals she has a terminal illness.

The two must then decide to learn how to love one another and then choose that love throughout the many hardships that occur in their lives.

When it comes to Thomas playing a character who has cancer, she says she tapped into the experiences of her loved ones to embody the role of Mali.

Full interview:

"There's something really tough about trying not to create like a caricature or one version of what it feels like to go through something as earth shattering as that," said Thomas. "So I asked my aunt, who is a breast cancer survivor, and what it was like when she was first diagnosed because she had just started then dating my now uncle and what it was like to have something looming over her as she's trying to build something new with someone. And she was telling me, like the number one thing that she was thinking about was the fact that she wanted to make sure that the relationship she had was just between her and him, not three people. The third one being the cancer."

The ‘Queen Charlotte’ actress also made a connection with her own parents.

"Taking care of my father and watching my mother take care of my father as he got sick. I was like, I see what it looks like when you try and hide something because you want the person you love to be, okay," said Thomas.

Meanwhile, Darrell Britt-Gibson had to wear many hats to get this project on our screens.

Out of his tasks as an actor, writer and executive producer on the film, ‘The Wire’ star said he found a new appreciation for producers.

"I've been acting for a while now, but I had never really been on that side [producer side] of it. So, you know, it was like being in the kitchen, seeing how the food was made," said Britt-Gibson. "I was like, Wow, I put a lot of work into this food. I got to appreciate the chefs more."

For any viewers wondering, yes Frank Cooper’s rat tail is real and if you see it making a comeback, just know, Darrell Britt-Gibson had a part in it!

‘She Taught Love’ is streaming now on Hulu.