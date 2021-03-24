Humane Society caring for 42 rescues seized in alleged dogfighting ring

The Halifax Humane Society said 42 dogs rescued from an alleged dogfighting ring earlier this month in Daytona Beach are on the mend.

The Daytona Beach Police Department seized the dogs after a fence violation led to their discovery at a property on Reva Street.

For Dr. Jennifer Green, it’s a heartbreaking case.

"In terms of the medical condition, it is always sad when you have animals come in that need some intensive care. It's also a big strain on our staffing and our employees because the care that these animals need is so intensive," she said.

She said two puppies almost didn’t make it and required emergency blood transfusions.

"Had they not gotten those when they performed those blood transfusions we probably would not have those puppies today," she said.

She said staff is continuing to treat the dogs, ranging from puppies to adults and mostly females. They will then undergo behavior training before being placed in homes.

"We’re also working with our behavior team to assess the dogs to make sure they’re safely adoptable or if we have to put any restrictions on adoption to make sure they go into the right setting," she said.

Meantime, police said the investigation is still ongoing. They arrested three men in connection with the case.

