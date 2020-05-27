Hundreds of protesters gather in downtown LA to rally against death of George Floyd

Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to protest the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.

The protest started around 4 p.m. near the Hall of Justice on 211 W Temple. Protesters were seen walking onto the 101 freeway in downtown.

SkyFOX above caught people jumping and attacking police patrol cars as well as protesters stopping traffic.

It appears one person was injured during the protest. That person jumped on the hood of a CHP cruiser and fell off while it sped away after protesters shattered its windows.

The person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

People started leaving the freeway around 7 p.m. but continued to protest on surface streets near Alameda and Aliso Streets. It’s not clear if anyone was arrested.

The incident involving Floyd sparked outrage after video showed a Minneapolis police officer pressing his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd said he couldn't breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital after being detained by police.

The Minneapolis Police Department has already fired the four officers involved with the call. On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file criminal charges against the arresting officer in Floyd’s death.

Organizers of Black Lives Matter tweeted “Too much trauma. Too much mourning. Too many hashtags. Too often healing these wounds over and over again. Stop killing us. We stand with you Minneapolis, our hearts are broken too”.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore also took to Twitter saying " The actions I watched in the video were incredibly disturbing and go against the basic law enforcement principle of preservation of life. Knowing that we have experienced our own high-profile incidents here in Los Angeles, I can assure you the LAPD strives each day to build trust and these events are sobering reminders of how quickly that can be lost.''