Hundreds of strangers attend funeral of veteran with no family in town

Hundreds of strangers showed up to pay their respects to a 90-year-old veteran who was laid to rest on Saturday in Ohio.

Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati had put out a call to the public after learning that no family members would be attending the funeral of Korean War veteran Hezekiah Perkins.

"Mr. Perkins prearranged and prepaid his funeral and burial over 20 years, however, all of his family is currently residing out of town," the cemetery staff wrote on Friday. "We are asking any members of our community who are available to attend his burial tomorrow."

The cemetery said they saw a tremendous turnout on Saturday as Perkins was buried with military honors.

"Thank you to the hundreds and hundreds of patriotic citizens who came to pay tribute to Veteran Perkins today. We are humbled by the turnout and so very proud of our Spring Grove Family and especially our community," the said in an update following the service.

During the burial, funeral director Lynay Straughn received the flag on behalf of Perkins' family.

Videos and photos posted by the cemetery showed Patriot Guard riders and members of the public lined up to attend the burial.