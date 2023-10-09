Hundreds show support for Israel during rally in Montgomery County

Hundreds turned out at a Pennsylvania community center Monday night to show support for Israel, just days after the country was attacked by Hamas.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Jewish-American, addressed the crowd gathered at Kaiserman JCC in Wynnewood, and called the Hamas attack "unprovoked and unjustified."

"They do not seek lasting peace and they do not seek lasting compromise," Shapiro said. "Instead, they have launched an unprovoked and unjustified attack against Israel and its people."

Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies Monday in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants, as the war's death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides. Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

A man who spoke at Monday's rally shared news about his 84-year-old family member living in Israel, who he says is missing and "believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas and abducted to Gaza."

"We are appalled and saddened by the senseless murders of Jewish men, women and children in Israel," said Michael Markman from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Jewish clergy also welcomed the support of other leaders from different religions who came to Monday's event in solidarity. The gathered crowd held signs, chanted and prayed for the Israeli people, some of whom are being held by Hamas as prisoners of war.

Organizers asked those in attendance to consider donating to a relief fund that they say will go entirely towards help Israeli people.

Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.