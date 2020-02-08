Hundreds turn out for beloved South Philadelphia chef’s vigil

Loved ones clinging to hope that somebody will come forward.

That is the idea and hope people held during a vigil and safety walk Saturday night for a man shot to death in South Philadelphia.

Quadir Flippen

The 31-year-old was murdered while he sat in his car. His family wants answers.

“This warms my heart to see all these people here for my brother. I thank y’all so much,” said Nashiya Pinder, sister of the victim.

Quadir Flippen vigil

Gunshots take seconds. The pain left behind lasts forever.

31-year-old Quadir Flippen was shot and killed outside his restaurant early Thursday morning. Saturday night, hundreds gathered to remember him.

Vigil held for Quadir Flippen

“If y’all knew my brother, my brother would love this. He would love it,” stated Pinder.

Nashiya Pinder has lost her brother just one month before the three-year anniversary of losing her mother, Pinder pleaded with her community for someone to speak up.

Quadir Flippen

“Please y’all, please. I’m begging y’all on behalf of my son. I’m begging y’all, please y’all, please say something. He didn’t have to die the way he did. I’m telling y’all now, the way they did my brother, they did not have to do my brother like that,” Pinder cried.

The police report states witnesses reported four or five shots fired at Flippen, ending his life.

Saturday, his community fought back with hundreds of balloons, filled with love, peace and hope.

Quadir Flippen vigil

“I thank y’all so much. I thank y’all from the bottom of my heart. I thank y’all so much,” Pinder added.