Vigil to be held Saturday for slain South Philly chef

A vigil will be held Saturday for a South Philadelphia chef, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. near the intersection of South 24th and Federal streets in Point Breeze.

Quadir Flippen, 31, was sitting in a black Honda Accord when an unknown gunman fatally shot him. His family says he was about to walk into his job at Black Seed Cafe.

Police took Flippen to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Quadir Flippen,31, was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Point Breeze.

Nashiya Pinder lost her mother three years ago. This weekend, she will bury her brother.

"The thing that hurts me the most is that my son said, my uncle is never coming back," she told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce.

Friends and family will gather for Saturday's vigil outside Black Seed Cafe at 7 p.m., with plans to release red and white balloons at 7:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

